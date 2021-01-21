Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 539.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $370.55 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.79.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

