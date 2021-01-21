Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Universal by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal by 209.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. Universal Co. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.