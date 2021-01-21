Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth approximately $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

