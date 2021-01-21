Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.