Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

