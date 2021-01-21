Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EYEN. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

