Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,657 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

