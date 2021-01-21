Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 4,756 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

NYSE COP opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

