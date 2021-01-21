Family Firm Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

