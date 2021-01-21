Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMAO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 13,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

