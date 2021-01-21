Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,051. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

