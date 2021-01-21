Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,062,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.47. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.74 and a 200-day moving average of $414.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

