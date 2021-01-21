Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.04 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,992. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

