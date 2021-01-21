Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

