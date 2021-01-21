Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Fathom has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

