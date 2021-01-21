Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FERGY opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

