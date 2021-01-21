Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 36,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.