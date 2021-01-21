Financial Survey: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) vs. CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commercial Metals and CITIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 1 5 1 0 2.00 CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than CITIC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial Metals and CITIC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $5.48 billion 0.46 $279.50 million $2.64 8.03 CITIC $72.90 billion 0.32 $6.88 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Metals.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commercial Metals pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 4.75% 16.20% 7.49% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CITIC has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats CITIC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including rebar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated steel products used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

