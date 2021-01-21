First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.01 on Thursday. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

