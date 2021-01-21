First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

