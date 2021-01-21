First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $15.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.
AG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
Shares of AG opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 103.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
