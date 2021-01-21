First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $15.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of AG opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 103.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

