First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBI. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

