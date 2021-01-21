First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Increased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI remained flat at $$54.30 on Thursday. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

