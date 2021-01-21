First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

