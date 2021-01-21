First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000.

FSMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 15,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,380. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

