First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%.

