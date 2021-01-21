FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

