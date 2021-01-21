Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $178.87. 1,022,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 649,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.84.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,141 shares of company stock worth $10,188,847 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Five9 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $573,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

