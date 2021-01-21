Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 759 call options.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,141 shares of company stock worth $10,188,847. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Five9 by 7.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 43.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

FIVN traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,301. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

