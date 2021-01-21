Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $11.84 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $583.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 466,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.