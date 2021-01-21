FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31. 33,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 34,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

