FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

