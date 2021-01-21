Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FLTDF stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

