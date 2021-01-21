Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $111.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

