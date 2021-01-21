FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe raised their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of FMC by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

