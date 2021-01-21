FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

NYSEARCA:WEBS opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $479.30.

