FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $83,000 in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE:PHD opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.