FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,316 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,541 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 180.2% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE SCD opened at $12.00 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

