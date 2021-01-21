Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 123,299,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 90,769,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

