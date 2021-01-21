Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

