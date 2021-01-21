Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.68.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.