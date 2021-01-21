Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.84

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.84 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 6744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

