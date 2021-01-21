Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Raised by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 104,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

