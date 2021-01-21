FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $45,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

