FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Trading 15.1% Higher

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.74. 1,233,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 447,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

