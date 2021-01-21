Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.15

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $24.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 256,815 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,112.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

