Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.38. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 16,960 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

