Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $21.22 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,646 shares of company stock worth $2,218,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

