Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $26.74 Million Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of WPX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.