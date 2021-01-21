Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

